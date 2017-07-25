One person injured in Dillon shooting

BikeFest 2014 saw five shootings in a 48-hour period. Among those incidents, a triple-murder that sent the city of Myrtle Beach into a tailspin.More >>
BikeFest 2014 saw five shootings in a 48-hour period. Among those incidents, a triple-murder that sent the city of Myrtle Beach into a tailspin.More >>
The Georgetown County Council passed a resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting to oppose offshore drilling.More >>
The Georgetown County Council passed a resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting to oppose offshore drilling.More >>
According to Dillon Police Chief David Lane, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on West Calhoun Street. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.More >>
According to Dillon Police Chief David Lane, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on West Calhoun Street. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.More >>
The Darlington County Sheriff's Office's special victims unit arrested a couple who allegedly abused five children.More >>
The Darlington County Sheriff's Office's special victims unit arrested a couple who allegedly abused five children.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock asked the city council’s permission to remove the barricades along Ocean Boulevard this week. The Myrtle Beach City Council said crews will start picking up the barricades on Wednesday.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock asked the city council’s permission to remove the barricades along Ocean Boulevard this week. The Myrtle Beach City Council said crews will start picking up the barricades on Wednesday.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
A Hawaii mother who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son in her lap after United Airlines sold his seat to a standby passenger is now suing the airline.More >>
A Hawaii mother who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son in her lap after United Airlines sold his seat to a standby passenger is now suing the airline.More >>
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.More >>
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.More >>
Rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel showed up Tuesday morning with his mother in tow and the internet imploded.More >>
Rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel showed up Tuesday morning with his mother in tow and the internet imploded.More >>
The northern Kentucky Health Department was forced to temporarily close a Golden Corral after the restaurant stayed open for hours without water.More >>
The northern Kentucky Health Department was forced to temporarily close a Golden Corral after the restaurant stayed open for hours without water.More >>