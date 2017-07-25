One person injured in Dillon shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured Tuesday night following a shooting in the Dillon area.

According to Dillon Police Chief David Lane, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on West Calhoun Street. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The severity of those injuries was not immediately known.

Lane said a suspect is not in custody at this time, as police continue to follow up on several leads.

