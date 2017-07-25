Horry County police seek assault and battery suspect

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted person.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, Contrell O’Neil James is wanted for assault and battery.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.

