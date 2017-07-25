Horry County police seek assault and battery suspect - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County police seek assault and battery suspect

Contrell James (Source: Horry County Police Department) Contrell James (Source: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted person.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, Contrell O’Neil James is wanted for assault and battery.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.

