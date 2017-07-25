New non-profit shines light on autism

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - There is now a place in the Pee Dee for parents to get access to tools and resources when their children are diagnosed with autism.

All 4 Autism is a non-profit operating out of an office at the intersection of Dargan And Cheves streets. Group leaders said an autism diagnosis is confusing and brings about an array of different emotions for family members.

Staff said it’s their mission to give tools and training to help family members take the next steps following their children’s diagnosis.

Educators and medical professionals partner with the non-profit to get people plugged into resources that can help make a world of difference.

“We give support for families. If they just want to come and cry, we will be there for them. If they want to come and know what’s out there for your child, we can call and let them know exactly where those places are and call for them if they want us to.” said outreach coordinator Amy Pennington.

All 4 Autism is also in the middle of its first summer program called Camp Saint John, which is being offered out of Trinity Presbyterian Church on Ebeneezer Road.

This camp is an inclusive camp, meaning it’s not just for kids with autism, but also children who are typical.

The goal of the camp is to get children with and without autism together so that they can form friendships and bonds. Organizers said it was greatly needed in the Florence area.

“There is not a camp here in Florence. They have extended school year, but we wanted a camp that could be a typical camp for them and that is not any different. They are not having these different therapies; they are just coming in and being themselves,” Pennington said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.