New Horry County middle school fails state fire marshal's inspection

Residents in the Conway area can expect to see a new housing development go up soon and council members say it’s the best scenario the city could possibly have.More >>
Residents in the Conway area can expect to see a new housing development go up soon and council members say it’s the best scenario the city could possibly have.More >>
So many students in our communities are depending on the community's help this school year. School donations for children in need will help their school year get off to a great start.More >>
So many students in our communities are depending on the community's help this school year. School donations for children in need will help their school year get off to a great start.More >>
Conway Police and the Drug Enforcement Unit made a drug bust at the Delta Motel in Conway Tuesday morning. Four rooms were raided, and two men and a woman were taken into custody, according to officials at the scene.More >>
Conway Police and the Drug Enforcement Unit made a drug bust at the Delta Motel in Conway Tuesday morning. Four rooms were raided, and two men and a woman were taken into custody, according to officials at the scene.More >>
One of the new Horry County schools that is set to open at the start of the upcoming school year failed an inspection by the South Carolina State Fire Marshal.More >>
One of the new Horry County schools that is set to open at the start of the upcoming school year failed an inspection by the South Carolina State Fire Marshal.More >>
Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, will head to trial in Horry County for obstruction of justice on Aug. 28.More >>
Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, will head to trial in Horry County for obstruction of justice on Aug. 28.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.More >>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.More >>
A Hawaii mother who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son in her lap after United Airlines sold his seat to a standby passenger is now suing the airline.More >>
A Hawaii mother who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son in her lap after United Airlines sold his seat to a standby passenger is now suing the airline.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
Users of iPhones and other Apple products have two hack attacks to combat.More >>
Users of iPhones and other Apple products have two hack attacks to combat.More >>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.More >>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.More >>