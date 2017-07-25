New Horry County middle school fails state fire marshal's inspection

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One of the new Horry County schools that is set to open at the start of the upcoming school year failed an inspection by the South Carolina State Fire Marshal.

According to the inspection report from the SCSFM, approximately 27 violations were found at Ten Oaks Middle School during the July 19 inspection.

Some of the violations noted in the report include:

A fire hydrant on the opposite side of the fire lane from the fire department connections (FDC) connector

Several areas throughout the building were missing the fire rating protection covering

A number of open junction boxes were seen throughout the building

The second-level stairs have an obstruction that will be a hazard

The school district has 30 days from the date of the inspection to complete the specified repairs or improvements, according to the report. Horry County Schools can also appeal the order within the same window.

A checklist from the State Board of Education shows a number of the violations have been fixed since the inspection.

Ten Oaks Middle School, Socastee Elementary, and St. James Intermediate are all expected to open on the district’s first day of school, August 23, district spokeswoman Teal Britton previously said.

On Tuesday, Britton said the district is operating under the assumption that Ten Oaks Middle will be ready for the upcoming school year.

Read the state fire marshal’s complete report below:

A checklist required by the State Department of Education before a certificate of occupancy can be issued for Ten Oaks Middle School can be seen below:

