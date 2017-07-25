Darlington police seek women accused of using stolen credit card information

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for these two suspects who are accused of credit card fraud. (Source: Darlington City Police Department)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Darlington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women accused of financial transaction card fraud.

According to information from the Darlington City Police Department, the reported fraud happened on July 21. The suspects allegedly used stolen credit card information at various locations in the city.

The victims either recently vacationed or live in the Myrtle Beach area, according to the DCPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 398-4026.

