Rare green sea turtle nest found in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach city staff have made a special discovery - a rare green sea turtle nest.

According to information on the city’s Facebook page, a female green sea turtle laid her eggs on the north end of Myrtle Beach early Monday morning, in the sand dunes near 82nd Avenue.

State Park Ranger Ann Wilson and her team discovered 142 golf-ball-sized eggs. They relocated the nest to a less-busy section of the beach where the turtles could hatch undisturbed.

Eleven nests have been found inside the city limits this year, as well as 193 in both Horry and Georgetown counties.

Myrtle Beach city officials are reminding residents and viewers that it is illegal to disturb a nesting sea turtle or her nest. Violators could face a heavy fine and jail time.

The nesting season continues through October.

