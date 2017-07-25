Chick-Fil-A employee robbed, locked in freezer - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Chick-Fil-A employee robbed, locked in freezer

The Chick-Fil-A where the robbery took place. (Source: Google Maps Street View image) The Chick-Fil-A where the robbery took place. (Source: Google Maps Street View image)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Surfside Beach Chick-Fil-A employee was robbed and left locked in a freezer early Monday morning.

The incident took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. at the Chick-Fil-A on Dick Pond Road, according to Horry County Police. The employee was approached by an unknown male in the parking lot and forced inside the restaurant where he demanded the victim open the safe. 

After the employee stated that he did not have the codes, the suspect stole $11 and smaller bills from an "employee fund cup" before forcing him into the freezer, the police report stated. The victim was eventually found and let out of the freezer unharmed. Although the suspect was armed with a handgun, the weapon was not used during the commission of the crime, police stated.

The suspect remains at large as of Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

