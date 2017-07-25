Hofmann named as new police chief for Surfside Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hofmann named as new police chief for Surfside Beach

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Kenneth Hofmann has been named the new chief of police for Surfside Beach. (Source: WMBF News) Kenneth Hofmann has been named the new chief of police for Surfside Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The town of Surfside Beach now has its permanent chief of police.

On Monday, it was announced that interim police Chief Kenneth Hofmann would officially take over the role. He has served in the interim capacity since February, following the resignation of former chief Rodney Keziah.

According to Surfside Beach Town Administrator Micki Fellner, Hofmann will be sworn in Thursday at 4 p.m. in council chambers.

Hofmann has served for 10 years with the Surfside Beach Police Department, starting in 2007. Before becoming chief, he held the position of lieutenant for more than three years.

Back in February, Hofmann noted that the town of Surfside Beach, like so many other communities across the state and nation, is having to deal with the ongoing heroin epidemic.

He also stressed that his goal isn’t just to stop bad guys, but to offer himself as a public servant to the people of Surfside Beach.

