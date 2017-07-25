Police chief asks city to remove Ocean Blvd. barricades

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock asked the city council’s permission to remove the barricades along Ocean Boulevard this week.

The barricades were placed along certain areas of Ocean Boulevard in response to a shooting that took place Father’s Day weekend near 4th Avenue North and the boulevard.

The city has also installed new LED lights along second and third row streets with the help of Santee Cooper.

In response to Chief Prock’s request, the City Council said the city will start removing them Wednesday, and the process will take about two days.

