Family says granddaughter is suspected killer of Conway couple

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The granddaughter of the woman found dead in the Conway area earlier this month alongside her husband is one of two people charged with her murder, the family confirmed in a statement released through their attorney on Tuesday.

Linda Duval McAllister, 64, and her husband William Clemons, 45, were found dead in the area of Browns Chapel Avenue in the Conway area on July 15, two weeks after they were reported missing, the county coroner confirmed.

Kenneth Wayne Carlisle, 28, and Jordan Marie Hodge, 21, both of Aynor, were charged with their murders, according to police.

Jordan Hodge is the granddaughter of McAllister, according to a statement offered by Dara Ann Moran Hodge, her husband, Roger Anthony Hodge, and James “Bo” Moran. Dara Hodge and James Moran are the daughter and son, respectively, of McAllister. Dara Hodge and Anthony Hodge are the parents of Jordan Marie Hodge.

The statement reads:

Our family is in shock and grief, over the horrific and inexplicable death of our mother. She was a wonderfully kind and loving mother, and grandmother, which makes the circumstances of her death unbearable, and unacceptable. As the parents of Jordan Hodge, Anthony and Dara are committed to cooperating and assisting fully in law enforcement’s efforts to investigate and prosecute all appropriate charges against those responsible for our mother’s death, whatever the consequences may be. The range of emotions we are experiencing is overwhelming. No one ever deserves to have their life intentionally taken from them. Yet it is said: “To err is human, to forgive divine.” The heartbreak of learning that a loved one may be responsible for this this is inconsolable. We are very grateful for the efforts of Detective Matt Singleton, Detective Mark Bobbit, Chief Spradlin, and Deputy Coroner, Darris Fowler, and countless others on their team. Their tireless efforts and sincere compassion are truly appreciated. We thank you, the public, and ask for your continuing prayers. We also ask that you respect our need for privacy during this most difficult time. All necessary and relevant facts and evidence are being gathered by law enforcement for Horry County and the City of Conway, who will release this information as they deem it appropriate. "Know this, my beloved brothers. Let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger, for the anger of man does not produce the righteousness of God." James 1:19-20. Family of Linda Duval McAllister.

The statement was released by Doug Thorton of the Thorton Law Firm in Conway on Tuesday afternoon.

