Darlington man sentenced to 14 years in prison on drug, gun charges

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A 29-year-old Darlington man was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy and weapons charges earlier this year. In 2015, authorities found cocaine, cocaine base, handguns and drug paraphernalia in his home.

Justin Martin Jackson was sentenced this week to the 168-month prison sentence, followed by a five-year term of supervised release, after pleading guilty in March to conspiracy, use of a communication facility in furtherance of the conspiracy, and use and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from the FBI.

The case was part of an extensive investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in the Darlington area, the release stated. Jackson was identified as a possible cocaine and cocaine base distributor. Evidence presented at the sentencing hearing established that in 2009, law enforcement agents conducted a traffic stop driven by Jackson and found cocaine and cocaine base.

In December of 2015, Jackson was arrested at his Darlington residence, pursuant to a federal indictment, FBI officials stated. During the search of Jackson’s home, over a kilogram of cocaine and 160 grams of cocaine base were found. Two handguns and drug paraphernalia were also found.

Jackson was sentenced in Florence County by United States District Judge Bruce H. Hendricks.

