Conway City Council says Aspen Heights is best-case scenario

Residents in the Conway area can expect to see a new housing development go up soon and council members say it’s the best scenario the city could possibly have.More >>
So many students in our communities are depending on the community's help this school year. School donations for children in need will help their school year get off to a great start.More >>
Conway Police and the Drug Enforcement Unit made a drug bust at the Delta Motel in Conway Tuesday morning. Four rooms were raided, and two men and a woman were taken into custody, according to officials at the scene.More >>
One of the new Horry County schools that is set to open at the start of the upcoming school year failed an inspection by the South Carolina State Fire Marshal.More >>
Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, will head to trial in Horry County for obstruction of justice on Aug. 28.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
A pair of men pleaded guilty to their roles in a multi-million-dollar compounding pharmacy health care fraud conspiracy.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.More >>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.More >>
A Hawaii mother who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son in her lap after United Airlines sold his seat to a standby passenger is now suing the airline.More >>
Kyara, a three-month-old calf, was diagnosed with an infection, and her health never improved.More >>
An employee the Lawton Correctional Facility is facing charges after she brought marijuana into the prison using an adult diaper. The incident happened on July 22nd. Amie McCaine arrived for her shift and her co-workers say she smelled like marijuana. She advised her coworker that she was in the presence of others prior to her shift that had been using the drug. During a urinalysis and pat search, authorities found a diaper containing 67 grams of marijuana.More >>
