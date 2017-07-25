Teen arrested in connection with shooting death of Johnsonville 18-year-old

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock asked the city council’s permission to remove the barricades along Ocean Boulevard this week. The Myrtle Beach City Council said crews will start picking up the barricades on Wednesday.More >>
The granddaughter of the woman found dead in the Conway area earlier this month alongside her husband is one of two people charged with her murder, the family confirmed in a statement released through their attorney on Tuesday.More >>
Conway Police and the Drug Enforcement Unit made a drug bust at the Delta Motel in Conway Tuesday morning. Four rooms were raided, and two men and a woman were taken into custody, according to officials at the scene.More >>
A 29-year-old Darlington man was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy and weapons charges earlier this year. In 2015, authorities found cocaine, cocaine base, handguns and drug paraphernalia in his home.More >>
A man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting Sunday that left an 18-year-old dead.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.More >>
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.More >>
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.More >>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.More >>
