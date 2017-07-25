Teen arrested in connection with shooting death of Johnsonville 18-year-old

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting Sunday that left an 18-year-old dead.

According to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting call on Durant Cemetery Road around 1:20 p.m. When they arrived, the victim, Dylan Hanna, of Johnsonville, was being transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Wyatt Shane Altman, 17, was arrested at the scene, and later charged with murder.

Hanna was pronounced dead the next day. Altman will be held at the Florence County jail pending a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

