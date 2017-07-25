UPDATE: Wound analysis shows murder victim was shot

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Monday and charged with murder following a shooting death in Galivants Ferry last week.

According to an Horry County Police Department police report, officers responded to 43-year-old Boyd Wayne Graham’s house on Grainloyd Road July 20 at 11: 50 p.m., where he was lying in a pool of blood. He had severe trauma to his face and neck areas.

Tuesday, HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said analysis of the wounds showed Graham was shot. A police report initially described Graham as having a throat laceration.

Jonathon Allen, 26, of Galivants Ferry was charged with murder.

