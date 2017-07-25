UPDATE: Suspect arrested after man shot, killed outside Robeson County restaurant

A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning outside a restaurant in Lumber Bridge, NC. (Source: Raycom Media)

LUMBER BRIDGE, NC (WMBF) – A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning outside a restaurant in Lumber Bridge, N.C.

According to a Major Anthony Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Gregory Harris Jr., 22, of Raeford, N.C., lying on the ground, dead, near a gas pump in the Café 71 parking lot around 1 a.m.

Following an investigation into the death, Steven Lewis Lugo-Perez, of Fayetteville, N.C., was charged with second-degree murder and placed in the Robeson County Detention under a $100,000 secured bond, Thompson said.

The investigation revealed Harris and several other males met Lugo-Perez in the parking lot at Cafe 71 to discuss a problem between one of the other males and Lugo-Perez's girlfriend, according to Thompson.

Harris was reportedly shot during a verbal altercation with Lugo-Perez, who was armed. No one else was injured.

