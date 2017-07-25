Man shot, killed outside Robeson County restaurant

A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning outside a restaurant in Lumber Bridge, NC. (Source: Raycom Media)

LUMBER BRIDGE, NC (WMBF) – A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning outside a restaurant in Lumber Bridge, NC.

According to a Major Anthony Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Gregory Harris Jr., 22, of Raeford, NC lying on the ground, dead, near a gas pump in the Café 71 parking lot around 1 a.m.

Although no one else was there when they arrived, they are conducting interviews and reviewing surveillance video from the area. The homicide division is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.