Man shot, killed outside Robeson County restaurant

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Monday and charged with murder following a stabbing death in Galivants Ferry last week. According to an Horry County Police Department police report, officers responded to 43-year-old Boyd Wayne Graham’s house on Grainloyd Road July 20 at 11: 50 p.m., where he was lying in a pool of blood. He had severe trauma to his face and neck areas. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.More >>
A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning outside a restaurant in Lumber Bridge, NC.More >>
Conway Police and the Drug Enforcement Unit made a drug bust at the Delta Motel in Conway Tuesday morning. Four rooms were raided, and two men and a woman were taken into custody, according to officials at the scene.More >>
Thousands of people responded to the emergency call earlier this month from the Red Cross for blood and platelet donations, yet there continues to be a critical shortage.More >>
A case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) was discovered in a Dillon County horse last Friday, and now state veterinary officials are urging South Carolina horse owners to vaccinate their animals. This was the first case of EEE discovered this year in South Carolina, according to a news release from Clemson University. EEE is a serious, mosquito-borne illness in horses that can also affect humans.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.More >>
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.More >>
The NFL player was enjoying some barbecue Sunday at an airport restaurant when he noticed someone choking.More >>
The Warren County home where a newborn's body was found buried in a shallow grave is now being treated as a crime scene, authorities announced Monday.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
