Cold case: Family of BikeFest 2014 murder victim hopes for justice

BikeFest 2014 saw five shootings in a 48-hour period. Among those incidents, a triple-murder that sent the city of Myrtle Beach into a tailspin.More >>
Local business owners are happy to hear the news about the barricades along Ocean Boulevard coming down. Some business owners say the barricades hurt their businesses because people avoided areas with barricades.More >>
The Georgetown County Council passed a resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting to oppose offshore drilling.More >>
According to Dillon Police Chief David Lane, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on West Calhoun Street. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.More >>
The Darlington County Sheriff's Office's special victims unit arrested a couple who allegedly abused five children.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
