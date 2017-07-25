Conway Police, Drug Enforcement Unit raid Conway motel Tuesday m - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway Police, Drug Enforcement Unit raid Conway motel Tuesday morning

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police and the Drug Enforcement Unit made a drug bust at the Delta Motel in Conway Tuesday morning.

Four rooms were raided, and two men and a woman were taken into custody, according to officials at the scene.

A WMBF News photographer was with officers as they raided the motel – stay tuned to WMBF News for more details and video from this incident.

