Thousands answer call, Red Cross blood shortage continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Thousands of people responded to the emergency call earlier this month from the Red Cross for blood and platelet donations, yet there continues to be a critical shortage.

According to a news release, there was a 30 percent increase in donation appointments after the emergency call was issued. With blood products being distributed to hospitals as fast as donations are coming in, more donations are needed to meet patient needs and replenish the supply.

“The blood supply is like a cell phone battery, it constantly needs recharging,” said Maya Franklin of the Carolinas Blood Services Region. “We sincerely appreciate those who have responded to the call to help save lives and encourage those who haven’t to consider rolling up a sleeve and give the gift of life. It only takes about an hour but can mean a lifetime for patients.”

Nearly 61,000 fewer donations than needed were given through the Red Cross in May and June prompting the emergency call.

