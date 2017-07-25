New rules could come to Ocean Boulevard

Conway Police and the Drug Enforcement Unit made a drug bust at the Delta Motel in Conway Tuesday morning. Four rooms were raided, and two men and a woman were taken into custody, according to officials at the scene.More >>
Thousands of people responded to the emergency call earlier this month from the Red Cross for blood and platelet donations, yet there continues to be a critical shortage.More >>
A case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) was discovered in a Dillon County horse last Friday, and now state veterinary officials are urging South Carolina horse owners to vaccinate their animals. This was the first case of EEE discovered this year in South Carolina, according to a news release from Clemson University. EEE is a serious, mosquito-borne illness in horses that can also affect humans.More >>
Panhandlers or people lying on the ground could make you avoid an area.More >>
A home in North Myrtle Beach was damaged by a fire Monday night believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
The boy's dad was marrying his stepmom, and apparently her written tribute to him was so touching he couldn't hold back tears.More >>
Officials with Amtrak say local authorities are assisting in the investigation as a passenger train headed to New York from Miami killed a pedestrian in Richland County on Tuesday morning.More >>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.More >>
The Warren County home where a newborn's body was found buried in a shallow grave is now being treated as a crime scene, authorities announced Monday.More >>
