Lightning strike causes North Myrtle Beach house fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Lightning strike causes North Myrtle Beach house fire

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: NMBFR) (Source: NMBFR)
(Source: NMBFR) (Source: NMBFR)
(Source: NMBFR) (Source: NMBFR)
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A home in North Myrtle Beach was damaged by a fire Monday night believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.

According to a North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook post, crews responded to the 1500 block of 25th Avenue North in the Palmetto Shores subdivision at 8:30 p.m. after receiving calls about flames seen at the home and the house’s fire alarm activating.

Firefighters found smoke conditions inside but no active fire and noticed charring along the roof line on three sides of the house. They remained on scene for just over two hours.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Thousands answer call, Red Cross blood shortage continues

    Thousands answer call, Red Cross blood shortage continues

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 8:14 AM EDT2017-07-25 12:14:11 GMT
    Thousands of people responded to the emergency call earlier this month from the Red Cross for blood and platelet donations, yet there continues to be a critical shortage. (Source: American Red Cross)Thousands of people responded to the emergency call earlier this month from the Red Cross for blood and platelet donations, yet there continues to be a critical shortage. (Source: American Red Cross)

    Thousands of people responded to the emergency call earlier this month from the Red Cross for blood and platelet donations, yet there continues to be a critical shortage.

    More >>

    Thousands of people responded to the emergency call earlier this month from the Red Cross for blood and platelet donations, yet there continues to be a critical shortage.

    More >>

  • Veterinarians urge vaccinations after Dillon Co. horse found with EEE

    Veterinarians urge vaccinations after Dillon Co. horse found with EEE

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 8:08 AM EDT2017-07-25 12:08:39 GMT
    (Source: AP Image)(Source: AP Image)

    A case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) was discovered in a Dillon County horse last Friday, and now state veterinary officials are urging South Carolina horse owners to vaccinate their animals. This was the first case of EEE discovered this year in South Carolina, according to a news release from Clemson University. EEE is a serious, mosquito-borne illness in horses that can also affect humans.

    More >>

    A case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) was discovered in a Dillon County horse last Friday, and now state veterinary officials are urging South Carolina horse owners to vaccinate their animals. This was the first case of EEE discovered this year in South Carolina, according to a news release from Clemson University. EEE is a serious, mosquito-borne illness in horses that can also affect humans.

    More >>

  • New rules could come to Ocean Boulevard

    New rules could come to Ocean Boulevard

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:51 AM EDT2017-07-25 10:51:25 GMT
    Panhandlers or people lying on the ground could make you avoid an area. (Source: WMBF News)Panhandlers or people lying on the ground could make you avoid an area. (Source: WMBF News)

    Panhandlers or people lying on the ground could make you avoid an area.

    More >>

    Panhandlers or people lying on the ground could make you avoid an area.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly