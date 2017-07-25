Lightning strike causes North Myrtle Beach house fire

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A home in North Myrtle Beach was damaged by a fire Monday night believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.

According to a North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook post, crews responded to the 1500 block of 25th Avenue North in the Palmetto Shores subdivision at 8:30 p.m. after receiving calls about flames seen at the home and the house’s fire alarm activating.

Firefighters found smoke conditions inside but no active fire and noticed charring along the roof line on three sides of the house. They remained on scene for just over two hours.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.