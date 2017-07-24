Mullins Pigskin Preview

Mullins WR Xavier Legette could have a big season for the Aucs. (Source: WMBF Sports)

Mullins Auctioneers

Class 2A, Region VII

2016 Record: 4-7, Lost to Whale Branch in the first round of the playoffs.

2017 Season Opener: August 18th at Creek Bridge, 7:30

Key Returners: QB Tyquawn Horne, RB/lb Cameron Bethea, WR/DB Nijohn Bethea WR/FS Xavier Legette, C Bryce Brown, G Darius Robinson, T Raquan McDonald, LB Cameron Weeks

Keep an eye out for: Legette, explosive athlete that has big play potential