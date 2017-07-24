Carolina Forest residents say car damages tree

Neighbors say a driver ran into this tree on Carolina Forest Boulevard. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – People in Carolina Forest are hoping for help from the county after they say a driver crashed into a tree on Carolina Forest Boulevard over the weekend.

It happened at the intersection of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Gateway Drive.

Members of the group Beautify Carolina Forest have already worked to clean up the area where it happened, but the palm tree remains on the ground.

Richard Skrip, the president of Beautify Carolina Forest, said this isn’t a new problem for the Carolina Forest area.

“This is not the first time where we’ve had an incident where some of the landscaping we installed was damaged,” Skrip said. “So far, about 25 crepe myrtles have been damaged. Three palm trees were run over on River Oaks Drive just a few weeks ago.”

Skrip said that recent incident on River Oaks Drive resulted in $4,000 worth of damage.

Volunteers say this incident over the weekend is “disheartening” and “somewhat discouraging.”

Skrip reached out to Horry County to see what they could do to help.

WMBF News contacted an Horry County spokesperson, and she said the engineering staff will look into the incident and determine if any additional signage is needed.

They’ll also make sure signage visibility is adequate.

