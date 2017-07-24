Superintendent released from role in Marlboro County School District, search begins for replacement

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marlboro County School Board announced Monday night they have released the current superintendent and will begin the search for a new one.

According to a press release from the board, the decision was made Monday to cut ties with Superintendent Dr. Helena Tillar, who has headed the 4,000-student school district for more than six years.

“The board majority has reached the conclusion that the Marlboro County School District needs new leadership,” board Chair Lucy Parsons said after a special school board meeting.

Tillar will take personal-administrative leave effective immediately, with full pay and benefits, the release stated. The board will consider a 12-month paid sabbatical for Tillar if a reasonable agreement can be reached.

During the sabbatical, Tillar would be available to consult with the school district and the Board of Education as requested.

Tillar began as superintendent in November 2010, the release stated. Prior to joining Marlboro County, she served as chief curriculum, instruction and assessment officer in Orangeburg Consolidated School District Five.

Dr. John Lane, the district’s executive director for curriculum, instruction and assessment, was named as acting superintendent pending a search for a permanent replacement.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.