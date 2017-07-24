UPDATE: Dillon County deputies attempted to served warrant before officer-involved shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Dillon County deputy feared for his life and discharged his weapon, leading to the death of a man earlier this month following attempts to serve a warrant for domestic violence, according to law enforcement.

According to a press release from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were looking for James Gerald Davis on July 12 in order to serve the warrant. They had been to his home on Whitesands Drive in Lake View, but were unable to locate him.

Soon after leaving, the DCSO received a call that Davis was at his residence and was going to harm himself, the release stated.

The deputies responded back to the home and one of them made contact with Davis. At some point, the deputy feared for his life and discharged his weapon, according to the release.

Davis, 40, died from a gunshot wound sustained during the incident. The officer involved in the shooting had been placed on administrative leave, DCSO Capt. Cliff Arnette previously said.

The shooting is being investigated by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

