Dentists say gum disease and heart disease may be connected

The Municipal Association of South Carolina awarded cities around the state at their annual meeting, and Florence was one of the recipients.More >>
A total solar eclipse will appear on Aug. 21, 2017. This means a sudden boom in people in our state, which means a few different things for residents, visitors, and businesses.More >>
A Dillon County deputy feared for his life and discharged his weapon, leading to the death of a man earlier this month following attempts to serve a warrant for domestic violence.More >>
The bodies of a man and a woman found in the area of Browns Chapel Avenue earlier this month have been confirmed to be those of a missing Conway couple.More >>
According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Brenda Place on July 22 in reference to a runaway.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
An employee the Lawton Correctional Facility is facing charges after she brought marijuana into the prison using an adult diaper. The incident happened on July 22nd. Amie McCaine arrived for her shift and her co-workers say she smelled like marijuana. She advised her coworker that she was in the presence of others prior to her shift that had been using the drug. During a urinalysis and pat search, authorities found a diaper containing 67 grams of marijuana.More >>
A man was shot and killed by a Southaven police officer on Monday morning.More >>
Deputies said a manhunt is underway in the Pisgah National Forest area after a man led deputies on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the woods.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
