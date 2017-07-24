Coroner: Bodies found earlier this month confirmed to be those of missing Conway couple

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The bodies of a man and a woman found in the area of Browns Chapel Avenue earlier this month have been confirmed to be those of a missing Conway couple.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said the bodies have been identified as Linda McAllister, 64, and William Clemons, 45. Their remains were found in the woods around Browns Chapel Road on July 15.

The couple’s deaths are being investigated as a homicide by Horry County police, according to Fowler.

Kenneth Wayne Carlisle, 28, and Jordan Marie Hodge, 21, both of Aynor, were previously arrested and charged with murder, according to Horry County Police Department warrants. Conway police also charged them with financial transaction card fraud.

Pings from the victims' phones, debit card use and the victims’ bloody truck link the suspects to the couple's murder.

The area of Browns Chapel Road is where the victims’ phones last pinged.

