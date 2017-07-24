House of Blues offers refund after country star refuses to enter venue

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A country music star has people along the Grand Strand outraged after refusing to perform at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach Sunday night.

According to attendees, Jamey Johnson’s security would not cooperate with House of Blues employees.

“The gentleman’s name was Wes, he’s head of security here and he said it was because his people would not go through security,” said Dennis Hefner.

Live Nation, the company that owns House of Blues, increased their safety measures after the Manchester bombing back in May, when a man detonated a suicide vest at an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people.

According to Live Nation, weapons of any kind are not permitted inside their concert venues. The House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach has several signs enforcing that rule.

“I mean, the House of Blues is handling it in a good way,” said Hefner.

The venue offered refunds to concertgoers starting at 12 p.m. Monday. However, attendees who purchased tickets through other sites like Ticketmaster and Stubhub will have to go directly through their customer service to receive a refund.

“I feel bad for the people that came and did their vacation around this concert,” said Michael Sneed.

Many people who attended the concert believe Johnson’s crew should have cooperated with the venue.

“It’s more of a disappointment on the performer's end because he could have changed the circumstances and there could have been a show, but that’s how it went down,” said Hefner.

