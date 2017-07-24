Teen missing since Saturday located, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A teenager who had been missing since Saturday was found on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Brenda Place on July 22 in reference to a runaway.

The victim stated his 17-year-old nephew ran away around 2 p.m. that day after an argument regarding the teen’s recent behavior, the report stated. The uncle is listed as the missing teen’s legal guardian.

Information on the MBPD’s Facebook page on Monday identified the teen as Damien Biviano. On Tuesday, police updated the Facebook post to state that the teen had been found.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.