Myrtle Beach police seek 17-year-old missing since Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Brenda Place on July 22 in reference to a runaway.

The victim stated his 17-year-old nephew ran away around 2 p.m. that day after an argument regarding the teen’s recent behavior, the report stated. The uncle is listed as the missing teen’s legal guardian.

Information on the MBPD’s Facebook page identifies the teen as Damien Biviano. He is described as 5-foot-5 and 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382 and reference report No. 17-016714.

