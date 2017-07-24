Used caboose expected to arrive at Myrtle Beach Train Depot next week

This blue caboose is expected to arrive at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot next week. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Next week, the Myrtle Beach Train Depot is expected to receive a blue caboose as part of its revitalization efforts.

According to a post on the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, the caboose is being donated by CSX Transportation. It is currently housed in Hamlet, North Carolina.

This is the second addition to the train depot in the past two months. In June, a used boxcar was delivered to the facility.

The depot is expecting to renovate these new cars and use them as meeting space, a kitchen and storage. The reason these changes can’t be made to the depot itself is because it is on the National Register of Historic Places, a designation it would lose if work was done to the existing structure.

Troy Marron, events coordinator for the depot, previously noted it is one of the last historical building left, so they’re trying to make sure it stays around.

