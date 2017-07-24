Report: Man shot at candlelight vigil in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 31-year-old man was shot in the leg while he was at a candlelight vigil for his friend Sunday night, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

Police responded to a Myrtle Beach-area hospital Sunday night for a report of a gunshot victim, the report states. A man there told police he was driving by when he saw the gunshot victim limping. He pulled over and asked if the victim needed help. The victim said he had been shot in the leg. The victim then jumped into the car and the man drove him to a nearby hospital.

Police then interviewed the victim, who said he was at a candlelight vigil for his friend when shots rang out and he was struck in the leg. The victim did not know the shooter or where the shots were fired from.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.