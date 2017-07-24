Search suspended following report of a missing swimmer near 76th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A search has been suspended following reports of a possible missing swimmer in the area of 76th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach that came in before 4 p.m. Monday.

According to Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Lt. Jonathan Evans, units searched the water for roughly 40 minutes. A jet ski was also used during the effort.

Evans said a lifeguard reported seeing a wave hit a group of people, and that one person did not come back up. He added that no one has been reported missing as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby said beach officials will continue to monitor the area. He added there is no evidence to indicate there was a distressed swimmer.

