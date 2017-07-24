Three arrested, fourth sought following drug operation in Pawleys Island

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A street-level drug operation in the Pawleys Island area led to the arrest of three individuals Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Randall Lee Godbolt, of Pawleys Island, was charged with distribution of crack cocaine, third offense, and distribution of a controlled substance within a half-mile of a school or park.

Additionally, Raymond Ruffin Jr., of Georgetown, was charged with distribution of crack cocaine, second offense, and possession of marijuana. Kadeem Richard Smith, also of Georgetown, faces three counts of distribution of heroin as well as possession of marijuana.

A fourth suspect, Brenton Lee Rutledge, of Georgetown, fled from agents and is wanted for failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release stated.

Rutledge is presently out on bond for distribution of crack, third offense, trafficking crack, possession with intent to distribute heroin and failure to stop for a blue light.

