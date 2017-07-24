WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks about healthcare reform

A third lawsuit filed against a former Horry County detective accused of misconduct on the job has ended with a settlement.More >>
Representative Tom Rice says he works hard to reach the people of South Carolina’s 7th District. He points to a report from The Hill that lists him as tied for 14th with Rep. Mark Sanford for the most town hall events since the start of 2015. The 48 events are the seventh most for a sitting representative, a house of 435.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department ramped up rescue efficiency efforts Monday while testing out their new jet ski during their Water Rescue Ocean Assessment. The fire department welcomed their new rescue jet ski to the department just last week. The fire department was able to trade a 4-wheeler it wasn't using to get the jet ski to aid in water rescue. The jet ski is used, but Lt. Jonathan Evans said that it adds to the useful resources the department already has.More >>
A Florence woman was arrested Sunday night after police found three children unattended in her vehicle while it was parked at the Darlington Walmart, according to Darlington Police Chief Danny Watson. Felicia Brown, 50, was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child, Chief Watson said.More >>
Santee Cooper installed a number of LED street lights at the request of the City of Myrtle Beach.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
The "Purpose" stadium tour had been going since March 2016. Upcoming dates included some U.S. stops at AT&T Stadium, the Rose Bowl and Gillette Stadium.More >>
The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.More >>
A Lexington man is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child for leaving a baby inside a car he dropped off to be serviced.More >>
