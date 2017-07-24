Another lawsuit against a former Horry County detective ends in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Another lawsuit against a former Horry County detective ends in settlement

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Troy Allen Large (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A third lawsuit filed against a former Horry County detective accused of misconduct on the job has ended with a settlement.

According to an order of dismissal filed on Monday, counsel for all parties in the case of “Jane Doe 2” advised the action has been settled. No specific details about that settlement were included in the order.

The settlement comes more than a year since the lawsuit was initially filed, in May 2016. The plaintiff, identified simply as Jane Doe 2, alleged that she contacted the Horry County Police Department in May 2015 to report that she was raped.

Large then reportedly contacted her days later to say they would meet. The former detective allegedly called her beautiful and said he could understand how the suspect couldn’t resist himself. Ultimately, the case was determined to be unfounded.

The lawsuit further alleges that Large offered to assist Jane Doe 2 with getting custody of her children and moving her into a condo. In exchange, he allegedly demanded she engage in a nude catfight, which the plaintiff resisted.

This is the third of the “Jane Doe” lawsuits filed against Large and/or the HCPD to be settled this year. In all, six have been filed.

In May, the case involving “Jane Doe 5” reached a settlement. It was preceded by settlement of the “Jane Doe 1” case in January.

