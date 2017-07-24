Florence woman arrested after leaving 3 kids alone in car at Darlington Walmart

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A Florence woman was arrested Sunday night after police found three children unattended in her vehicle while it was parked at the Darlington Walmart, according to Darlington Police Chief Danny Watson.

Felicia Brown, 50, was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child, Chief Watson said.

Police responded to the Walmart at about 8:30 p.m. after someone called about a child being left in a car, Watson said. Police actually found three children in the car, ages 2, 3 and 6, with the keys in the vehicle.

When police found Brown, who was responsible for the kids, they arrested her for unlawful neglect, Watson said.

The primary concern was what trouble the unattended children could get into while alone in the vehicle, such as getting out the vehicle, or driving it into other vehicles, or onto the nearby four-lane highway.

“We did what we needed to do,” Watson said.

Watson added that while it was not that hot at 8 p.m., even if it was just 80 degrees outside, it could have been 100 degrees in the car.

