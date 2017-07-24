Florence woman arrested after leaving 3 kids alone in car at Darlington Walmart

A Florence woman was arrested Sunday night after police found three children unattended in her vehicle while it was parked at the Darlington Walmart, according to Darlington Police Chief Danny Watson. Felicia Brown, 50, was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child, Chief Watson said.More >>
Santee Cooper installed a number of LED street lights at the request of the City of Myrtle Beach.More >>
A Loris man was arrested after a standoff with police Sunday.More >>
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in the Little River area of Horry County. The crash happened on SC 90 near St. Joseph's Road around 12:40 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
A man was robbed at gunpoint, punched and kicked in his home in Myrtle Beach early Sunday morning.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he's the rightful owner.
A Lexington man is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child for leaving a baby inside a car he dropped off to be serviced.More >>
The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.More >>
