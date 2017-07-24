City of Myrtle Beach installs bright LED street lights

Santee Cooper installed a number of LED street lights at the request of the City of Myrtle Beach. (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Santee Cooper installed a number of LED street lights at the request of the City of Myrtle Beach.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, the LED lights are much brighter than the regular lights.

Crews are stepping up installation along Ocean Boulevard and second row streets. They will install 70 lights in the first phase between Eighth Avenue North and Third Avenue South. The second phase is underway and some of the lights go all the way to 29th Avenue South, the post states.

A total of 200 lights will be installed by the project’s end.

