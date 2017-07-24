WATCH LIVE: Jared Kushner delivers statement after meeting with - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: Jared Kushner delivers statement after meeting with Senate Intelligence Committee

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). In this June 22, 2017, file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the "American Leadership in Emerging Technology" event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). In this June 22, 2017, file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the "American Leadership in Emerging Technology" event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House

Presidential adviser Jared Kushner met today with staff members of the Senate Intelligence Committee to discuss allegations of collusion with Russia. He is expected to deliver a statement in front of the White House at about 1:15 p.m.

