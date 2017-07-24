Man threatens police, arrested after standoff on porch

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A Loris man was arrested after a standoff with police Sunday.

According to an Horry County police report, officers responded to 59-year-old Linford McCormick’s house off Highway 348 at 5:45 p.m. after a woman told them he threatened her life and shot a gun in the air. McCormick told another person if police show up, he will shoot and aim for their heads.

Armed with a “long weapon,” McCormick told officers they “better not step on his porch.” The SWAT Team, bomb squad and negotiation team then responded.

McCormick was taken into custody after a couple hours, the report states, and charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony. Officers seized 18 weapons from the house.

