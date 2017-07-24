Myrtle Beach man robbed at gunpoint, assaulted in home invasion

A man was robbed at gunpoint, punched and kicked in his home in Myrtle Beach early Sunday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was robbed at gunpoint, punched and kicked in his home in Myrtle Beach early Sunday morning.

According to a Myrtle Beach police report, officers responded to the 2000 block of Greens Boulevard at 1:20 a.m. for a home invasion call.

The victim told police two men knocked on the door at 1 a.m. When he opened it, they came inside, and one of them pointed a gun at him. The gunman led him to the bedroom while the other man stood in the front doorway.

Once in the bedroom, the gunman asked, “Where the money at?” The victim handed him $600 that was lying on the bed, but the gunman said it wasn’t enough, and punched and kicked him.

Both suspects then ran, got into a red Jeep with license tag Z317542, and drove away.

Call MBPD at 843-918-1382 with information.

