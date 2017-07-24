Darlington couple charged with neglect after man hits child with cords

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The special victim unit with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested two parents on child neglect charges after a three-month investigation.

According to investigators, between April and July, James Hawkins, 41, of Darlington, hit a child with electrical cords and other objects, resulting in permanent disfigurement.

Hawkins was charged with five counts of unlawful neglect of a child and inflicting great bodily injury upon a child. Ida Gregg, 22, of Darlington, was also charged with five counts of unlawful neglect of a child, as well as allowing a person to inflict great bodily harm upon a child. The couple put several children in the home at an unreasonable risk, the release states.

Hawkins and Gregg are being held on $108,000 and $90,000 bonds, respectively.

