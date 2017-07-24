Conway police K9, Roko, outfitted with body armor - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway police K9, Roko, outfitted with body armor

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The K9 Unit with the Conway Police Department recently received some new gear. (Source: CPD) The K9 Unit with the Conway Police Department recently received some new gear. (Source: CPD)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The K9 Unit with the Conway Police Department recently received some new gear.

According to a CPD news release, Roko the K9 will wear a new bullet- and stab-protective vest donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Roko, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, completed 200 hours of training at K2 Solutions in Jacks Springs, NC.

Roko’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Ty, California City Police Department.” He is certified in drug detection, tracking and searches, and has been on 50 deployments since Februrary.

Roko’s handler is trained in defensive tactics, ground defense, firearms and is a former patrol and field training officer.

It costs Vested Interest in K9s $1,050 to donate one vest to a law enforcement K9. Each vest weighs four to five pounds, has a value of $1,795 to $2,234 and comes with a five-year warranty.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s in the United States.

