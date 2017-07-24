New parks, recreation centers and trails in the works in Horry County

Right now, the Horry County Park & Open Space Plan is being re-worked to meet the needs of our growing community.More >>
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in the Little River area of Horry County. The crash happened on SC 90 near St. Joseph's Road around 12:40 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
A standoff ended with a subject in custody late Sunday night in Horry County. Horry County Police were called to a home off of Highway 348 around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to a tweet by the department.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue worked all Saturday morning to install smoke alarms in dozens of homes at the Woodlawn Mobile Home Park. During the smoke alarm blitz, Horry Fire Rescue installed 178 smoke alarms in 123 homes.More >>
Tonight’s House of Blues concert featuring artist Jamey Johnson is canceled, according to a Facebook post from House of Blues. The post stated that Johnson “refused to adhere to our safety and security guidelines and would not enter the building.”More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
Deputies said a manhunt is underway in the Pisgah National Forest area after a man led deputies on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the woods.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he's the rightful owner.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
Avon Lake Police. along with the Avon Lake Fire Department have responded to an area near Veterans Memorial Park at Rt. 83 and Rt 6.More >>
Viewers can see swimming champ Michael Phelps - who kicked off Shark Week by racing a Great White - come face-to-face with more of the fierce creatures in another Shark Week episode set to air at 8 p.m. ET July 30 on Discovery.More >>
New Orleans police are looking for a perpetrator who shot an officer in the leg in the Uptown area.More >>
