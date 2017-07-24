Big new development in the works for downtown Florence

The K9 Unit with the Conway Police Department recently received some new gear.More >>
A major development is in the works and it will help to remove labels and improve the quality of life in downtown Florence. Ray Reich, the Downtown Florence Development Manager said the first full-scale grocery store is in the final steps of becoming a reality on the north end of Dargan streetMore >>
Two local families are picking up the pieces after losing almost everything in a fire at a Surfside Beach area apartment complex. It happened at the Southbay Lakes apartment complex Wednesday morning. While both families made it out without any injuries, most of their belongings were lost in the flames.More >>
Right now, the Horry County Park & Open Space Plan is being re-worked to meet the needs of our growing community.More >>
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in the Little River area of Horry County. The crash happened on SC 90 near St. Joseph's Road around 12:40 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
"I knew when I stepped in, before I stepped, I knew he was dead."More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
It came down at 7:42 a.m. A simple Facebook post from one of the top wide receivers in the National Football League.More >>
Deputies said a manhunt is underway in the Pisgah National Forest area after a man led deputies on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the woods.More >>
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.More >>
Activists supporting the baby's parents will gather Sunday outside the High Court in London where legal proceedings will resume Monday with new medical evidence expected.More >>
