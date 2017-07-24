One person killed in two-vehicle crash early Monday

LITTLE RIVER , SC (WMBF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in the Little River area of Horry County.

The crash happened on SC 90 near St. Joseph's Road around 12:40 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A pick-up truck was attempting to turn left onto Hwy. 90 from a private driveway when it collided with a vehicle traveling west on the highway, said Lance Corporal Matt Southern.

The driver of the second vehicle was trapped after the collision and died from their injuries, according to Southern.

Three people inside the pick-up truck at the time of the crash were all were wearing seat belts, they received minor injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol, as well as the agency's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).

WMBF News will bring you more information on the crash as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.