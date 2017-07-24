One person killed in two-vehicle crash early Monday

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in the Little River area of Horry County. The crash happened on SC 90 near St. Joseph's Road around 12:40 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in the Little River area of Horry County. The crash happened on SC 90 near St. Joseph's Road around 12:40 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
A standoff ended with a subject in custody late Sunday night in Horry County. Horry County Police were called to a home off of Highway 348 around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to a tweet by the department.More >>
A standoff ended with a subject in custody late Sunday night in Horry County. Horry County Police were called to a home off of Highway 348 around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to a tweet by the department.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue worked all Saturday morning to install smoke alarms in dozens of homes at the Woodlawn Mobile Home Park. During the smoke alarm blitz, Horry Fire Rescue installed 178 smoke alarms in 123 homes.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue worked all Saturday morning to install smoke alarms in dozens of homes at the Woodlawn Mobile Home Park. During the smoke alarm blitz, Horry Fire Rescue installed 178 smoke alarms in 123 homes.More >>
Tonight’s House of Blues concert featuring artist Jamey Johnson is canceled, according to a Facebook post from House of Blues. The post stated that Johnson “refused to adhere to our safety and security guidelines and would not enter the building.”More >>
Tonight’s House of Blues concert featuring artist Jamey Johnson is canceled, according to a Facebook post from House of Blues. The post stated that Johnson “refused to adhere to our safety and security guidelines and would not enter the building.”More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The heat and humidity continues to stay up, with storm chances going up tonight and especially into the first half of the week. There is a chance for a few storms this evening, mostly inland. The storms will feed off of all the heat and humidity we had in place today. The main threats with these storms will be gusty winds, loud lightning and downpours. Be careful on the roads tonight as some of these slower moving storms could cause issues on the road...More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The heat and humidity continues to stay up, with storm chances going up tonight and especially into the first half of the week. There is a chance for a few storms this evening, mostly inland. The storms will feed off of all the heat and humidity we had in place today. The main threats with these storms will be gusty winds, loud lightning and downpours. Be careful on the roads tonight as some of these slower moving storms could cause issues on the road...More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>