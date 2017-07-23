Florence home catches fire after lightning strike

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The West Florence Fire department responded to Jefferson Drive in the Monticello section of Florence County for a home fire Sunday night.

West Florence Fire Department Cptn. Anthony Fox said firefighters responded four minutes after the emergency call came in at 8:13 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive found a two-story home with fire showing through the roof, he said. Firefighters located the fire in the roof above the garage, and the fire was quickly contained.

Damage was limited to only the lightning struck section of the home, Cptn. Fox said. The family pet, a parakeet, was also saved by first responders. There are no reported injuries to the people in the home at the time of the fire. West Florence Fire Department was assisted by the City of Florence Fire Department who provided one engine as a rapid intervention team, and Florence County EMS who was also on scene.

West Florence firefighters responded with four engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck and one tanker truck along with 22 firefighters.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.