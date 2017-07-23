Florence home catches fire after lightning strike

Horry County Fire Rescue worked all Saturday morning to install smoke alarms in dozens of homes at the Woodlawn Mobile Home Park. During the smoke alarm blitz, Horry Fire Rescue installed 178 smoke alarms in 123 homes.More >>
Tonight’s House of Blues concert featuring artist Jamey Johnson is canceled, according to a Facebook post from House of Blues. The post stated that Johnson “refused to adhere to our safety and security guidelines and would not enter the building.”More >>
Horry County Police are on the scene of a man barricaded in a home off of Highway 348. At this time, no additional details are available. This is a developing story.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The heat and humidity continues to stay up, with storm chances going up tonight and especially into the first half of the week. There is a chance for a few storms this evening, mostly inland. The storms will feed off of all the heat and humidity we had in place today. The main threats with these storms will be gusty winds, loud lightning and downpours. Be careful on the roads tonight as some of these slower moving storms could cause issues on the road...More >>
On Saturday, a two month old baby reunited with the first responders responsible for saving her life. Members from Horry County Fire station eight helped revive two month old Melissa Hucks earlier this month.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.More >>
