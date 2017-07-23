Sunday night's House of Blues concert canceled because artist refused to adhere to safety procedures

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Tonight’s House of Blues concert featuring artist Jamey Johnson is canceled, according to a Facebook post from House of Blues.

The post stated that Johnson “refused to adhere to our safety and security guidelines and would not enter the building.”

House of Blues said, “as always, the safety and security of our guests is our number one priority.”

Guests will be refunded for their ticket purchase.

