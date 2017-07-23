Man taken to hospital following hours-long standoff - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man taken to hospital following hours-long standoff

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A standoff ended with a subject in custody late Sunday night in Horry County.

Horry County Police were called to a home off of Highway 348 around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to a tweet by the department.

The male subject surrendered to negotiators around 11:45 p.m. and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Stay with WMBF News as we work to learn more.  

