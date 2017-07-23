Man taken to hospital following hours-long standoff

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A standoff ended with a subject in custody late Sunday night in Horry County.

Horry County Police were called to a home off of Highway 348 around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to a tweet by the department.

The male subject surrendered to negotiators around 11:45 p.m. and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

HAPPENING NOW: We are on scene for a barricaded male in the area of Hwy 348. No further details at this time. Stay tuned! — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) July 24, 2017

Barricaded male subject has SURRENDERED. Being transported to local hospital for evaluation. Officers working to clear the scene. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) July 24, 2017

Stay with WMBF News as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.