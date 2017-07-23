Local families recover after apartment fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two local families are picking up the pieces after losing almost everything in a fire at a Surfside Beach area apartment complex. It happened at the Southbay Lakes apartment complex Wednesday morning.

While both families made it out without any injuries, most of their belongings were lost in the flames.

“We have our basic stuff that we need, so we’re pretty lucky we were able to save some of our stuff. We were lucky we didn’t lose everything, like our neighbors did - they lost everything,” said Jessica Matos.

The fire started on the porch of the second floor apartment. The families said that the fire may have sparked from the refrigerator on the porch, or a cigarette butt.

“I’m on a roller coaster of emotions. I’m happy to be alive but I’m sad that we lost everything we own,” said Kayla Garcia.

Garcia and her family only have the clothes they were wearing that night. They ran so quickly they did not have time to grab their shoes.

“It’s heart-wrenching it’s like, wow. Every time we look back at it we’re just thankful to be alive and okay,” said Garcia.

Both families are thankful for the support from their community and the firefighters that responded.

“They were very good to my children and made them feel better. They gave them fire hats because we were all just upset and crying. And we’re just taking one day at a time now,” said Garcia.

If you would like to donate to Jason Vega and his family, you can do that at by clicking here. You can donate to Kayla Garcia and her family here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.